Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles

Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds was left to regret a poor first-half display from his side in their 1-1 League One draw at Peterborough United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-placed Chairboys needed an injury time leveller from top scorer Richard Kone at the Weston Homes Stadium to preserve second-place in the table on goal difference from Wrexham. The teams meet at Adams Park next Saturday (March 15).

Malik Mothersille had opened the scoring in the 16th minute from the penalty spot and Posh had other chances to take a commanding lead. Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones than missed a sitter straight after Wycombe had equalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds told the Bucks Free Press: “It was a tale of two halves and I didn’t like the first-half. I didn’t like the performance and I really didn’t like much, but with that being said, we could have gone in at 1-1. Even if we had there would have been some choice words said at the break.

“In the second-half we had a lot of energy and purpose as we rolled our sleeves up and made it difficult for Peterborough. There was only one team in the second-half and we had a right go.

“First-half, we just had no control and it was really bitty. They had a lot more energy, endeavour and oomph about them in how they started the game. In games, you get momentum swing moments and we gave the ball away and made poor decisions which allowed the momentum to swing in their favour.

“We just needed to slow the chaos down, so I was disappointed with the opening 45 but as always, I am the captain of the ship so the buck stops with me, but the second half was a lot more like us. We penned them in and had several chances to be comfortable.”