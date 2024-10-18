Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield insists his team have as big an attacking threat as Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams clash in League One at Adams Park on Saturday (12.30pm) and Bloomfield has huge respect for Posh manager Darren Ferguson and the attacking arsenal at his disposal.

Posh are the top scorers in League One with 19 goals in 11 outings, but Wycombe, who have scored in every third tier match this season, are only two goals behind from two fewer matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the hosts will start the match in confident fashion. The Chairboys lost their opening two fixtures of the season to current top two Birmingham City and Wrexham, but haven’t lost in seven matches since. They are fifth, although 12th-placed Posh would jump above them with a rare win on a bogey ground tomorrow.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson alongside Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield at London Road last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"In isolation, it's an exciting home game against extremely good opposition who play with a lovely philosophy," Bloomfield told the BBC. "I've got a huge amount of respect for Darren Ferguson and the way his team plays. There's been an evolution in both sides. We knew their threats and respect them, but we're also keen on what we do and want to make sure we bring that. They've got some incredible attacking players, but so have we and want to impose them on the game as quickly as we can.

"I don't really look at the table as I just want us to be the best we can be. We just need to keep being focussed and keep being relentless. What I do know about football is that pride often comes before a fall and we need to retain our focus and humility. We've achieved nothing yet.”