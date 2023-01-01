Wycombe Wanderers boss hails a 'sensational' win at Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth hailed a ‘sensational' 3-0 win at Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The Chairboys dominated the second-half of the contest after taking a flattering 1-0 lead into the interval.
Lewis Wing’s excellent free kick gave Wycombe their early advantage and he struck again 15 minutes from time after former Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli made it 2-0 from a corner.
"It’s a sensational win,” Ainsworth said. “And we thoroughly deserved it.
"This is a tough place to come. Grant McCann is a brilliant manager who has won promotions from League One and kept teams in the Championship.
"They have some really good players and a very good home record so to win 3-0 here is a great start to the New Year. The lads showed great self belief as they always do.
"The lads were up for it today and the energy and pressing they showed was crucial. We looked like we could have gone on for a lot longer.
"They changed shape to a flat back four and we matched them up within a minute and the players just took everything on board.
"We scored some great goals and it’s a real scalp for us. We keep showing we deserve to be at the top end of the table battling against some big clubs and to be considered genuine promotion contenders.
"The owners have backed me by signing some top players like Lewis Wing. He’s a Championship player really.”