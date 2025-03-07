Richard Kone in action for Wycombe v Posh in last season's EFL Trophy Final. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images).

Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds believes Peterborough United are a more dangerous team than 17th-place in League One would suggest, but he’s confident his high-achieving side can consolidate their spot in the automatic promotion places.

Wycombe are second, 15 places and 29 points better off than Posh, and have lost just five of 34 League One games this season. They haven’t lost to Posh in their last five Football League meetings.

Posh did pip ‘The Chairboys’ in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley last season and Dodds believes booking a return trip for the same final this season will also make the home side more dangerous.

Dodds told the Bucks Free Press: “They play a nice brand of football and have good players at that level so we know it will be a difficult afternoon, but this is a game we will go into with full confidence. They will have a dressing room full of players who will want to play at Wembley. They will want to give a reason to the manager as to why they should be playing, and it could give them an extra 10 to 15 per cent.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images).

“The league table doesn’t lie to a degree, but with Peterborough, they have got players who are beyond where they are in the league. They have got some top-end league one players so we know it will be hard, so we will be thorough and professional when we go there.”

​LOWDOWN ON WYCOMBE

​The Chairboys have enjoyed a surprisingly excellent season so far and sit second ahead of their game at Posh. They did Posh a favour by beating struggling Burton Albion 2-0 at Adams Park on Tuesday and are two points clear of third-placed Wrexham in the race for automatic promotion.

The return to action of top scorer Richard Kone after injury is a welcome boost for Wanderers. The 16-goal striker missed a month of matches because of a knee injury. He scored a nine-minute hat-trick in a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Posh at Adams Park in October. Wanderers did well to hold on to their star man in January as Luton Town made several multi-million pound bids for his services. Luton are managed by Matt Bloomfield, the man who steered Wycombe into the promotion race this season before accepting an offer to manage in the Championship.

Wycombe have lost just five League One games this season, two of them to leaders Birmingham City. Wycombe have also lost to Huddersfield, Charlton and Wrexham.

NEW BOSS

Wanderers are now managed by Mike Dodds who left Sunderland’s backroom staff to move to Buckinghamshire. Dodds’ previous managerial experience had been limited to 16 games as a caretaker at Sunderland. The new man has kept things ticking over nicely with two wins, two draws and a defeat at leaders Birmingham in his five League One games in charge.

PAST GAMES

Posh haven’t beaten Wanderers in any of their last five Football League meetings, four of which have been lost. This fixture finished 2-2 last season when Ephron Mason-Clark scored at both ends. Joel Randall also scored for Posh, direct from a corner.

The last Posh win was inspired by Ivan Toney and a first-half red card for a Wanderers defender in January, 2020. Toney scored twice in a 4-0 win at London Road with Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor also on target.

That was a ‘Covid-interrupted season’ result as a team bang in form duffed up a team on the slide, but Wanderers ended up winning promotion through the play-offs after the EFL introduced a daft way of deciding finishing positions.

BITS AND BOBS

The referee on Saturday is Scott Oldham who took charge of the EFL Trophy Final between the clubs at Wembley last season.

Former on-loan Posh goalkeeper Will Norris was signed by Wanderers from Portsmouth in January. Wycombe have let in just two goals in their last seven competitive games. They are also League One’s top scorers with 60 goals.