Wrexham manager believes his team are serious promotion challengers after seeing off Peterborough United comfortably.
A ultimately comfortable 2-0 win at Peterborough United sent Wrexham into second place with 10 points from four unbeaten games. Only Stockport County, another well-financed team who came up from League Two last season, stand above Parkinson’s men in the table, and only on goal difference.
“We have to show we’re serious contenders at this level and we’ve done it in really good style so far,” Parkinson said: “We knew what we had to do today against a very good Peterborough side and the shape of the team out of possession was outstanding. The structure was really good and Peterborough found it difficult to play through us.
“The first goal typified our quality and all in all it was good win for the team. We were reasonably comfortable after the goals and the lads are on a high because of that. This was another test for us today and we passed it.”
Former Posh striker Jack Marriott scored the first goal for Wrexham on his first game at London Road as an opposition player.
