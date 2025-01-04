Steven Fletcher (right) scores the only goal of the game for Wrexham against Posh. Photo by Joe Dent/theposh.com

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised his team’s defenders for restricting the Peterborough United attacking force to ‘nothing’ at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

And a boss celebrating his 1,000th game as a manager also claimed the goal scored by supersub Steven Fletcher to win a drab game three minutes from time wouldn’t have been scored by many other League One players. Fletcher nodded home a terrific cross from Ollie Rathbone to continue a remarkable sequence of late goals by the 37 year-old striker.

The win kept Wrexham in third place, two points behind new leaders Birmingham City and level on points with second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Parkinson tole the Wrexham Leader: “The structure of the team out of possession was very good and we limited a team with a lot of attacking talents to nothing. and our moment came with a brilliant cross from Ollie Rathbone and a great goal from Fletch. “What can you say about him [Fletcher] apart from he’s not just a good player, he’s a good lad as well?

“He’s just brilliant and it’s great for him as well because at his age to get special moments like that is incredible. I’ve just got to stop him sprinting off and celebrating and using his energy up! It’s a brilliant cross and there’s not many players at this level that would have scored that goal.”