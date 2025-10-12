Grant McCann excelled in a Posh midfield diamond. Photo Alan Srorerplaceholder image
Grant McCann excelled in a Posh midfield diamond. Photo Alan Srorer

Would Peterborough United gamble on another formation change in a bid to kick-start their season?

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 08:29 BST
Would Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson risk another formation change in his attempt to find the wins to get his team out of the League One relegation zone?

The lack of a reliable winger steered Ferguson from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to three centre-backs and a pair of wing-backs earlier in the campaign. The late transfer window recruitment appeared to be based on the new system.

Back-to-back wins did arrive, but fluent attacking football did not. Back-to-back defeats subsequently followed meaning the boss is again under extreme pressure to find positive solutions in time to take advantage of a favourable set of upcoming fixtures.

Ferguson is known to be a fan of a midfield diamond. He’s won a Posh promotion with it before when Grant McCann was in his pomp at the base, but he has said a lot of work has to go into preparing a side to make a diamond work. It’s a system that doesn’t need wingers which is a start at least.

There is a two-week gap between Posh fixtures so Ferguson has had time to prepare, although one key man in any formation, Matthew Garbett, has been away with the New Zealand international team.

The PT believes the players are now available to at least give the diamond formation a go, but it would mean one player being recalled from the wilderness. Here’s our team. Let us know what you think….

The goalkeeper has shown enough to prove he's the club's first choice number one.

1. ALEX BASS

The goalkeeper has shown enough to prove he's the club's first choice number one.

The midfield diamond formation places great athletic demands on full-backs. The Posh skipper wouldn't be found wanting on the right.

2. PETER KIOSO

The midfield diamond formation places great athletic demands on full-backs. The Posh skipper wouldn't be found wanting on the right.

The midfielders play narrow in a diamond formation so the full-backs have to offer attacking width. That suits the strengths of Mills more than it does Jacob Mendy.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The midfielders play narrow in a diamond formation so the full-backs have to offer attacking width. That suits the strengths of Mills more than it does Jacob Mendy.

We've gone for an experienced central defensive partnership, although Kioso bombing forward might expose the relative lack of mobility and pace of a 34 year old. Lees has more defensive nous than David Okagbue though.

4. TOM LEES

We've gone for an experienced central defensive partnership, although Kioso bombing forward might expose the relative lack of mobility and pace of a 34 year old. Lees has more defensive nous than David Okagbue though.

