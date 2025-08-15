Work set to begin on new fans bar and community space at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium

Work set to begin on a new bar at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has announced that in the ‘coming weeks’ work is to begin on transforming the space at the front of the ground formerly used as the club shop.

The shop closed last year when the club built a much larger new megastore in the space formerly occupied by the ‘Posh Venue.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have partnered with long time sponsors Princebuild to create a new ‘state-of-the-art’ facility which will operate as a bar- an addition to the existing fanzone in front of the Main Stand as well as a community space outside of matchdays.

The former Peterborough United club shop.

A club statement said: “This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a Fanzone bar on matchdays, providing supporters with a vibrant new hub to meet, socialise, and enjoy the pre-match atmosphere.

"Work on the refurbishment of the old club shop will begin in the coming weeks, with further details and opening plans to be announced soon.”

Plans, which were approved in July stated that the space could be used for various purposes including meetings, community activities such as yoga/pilates, outside of match days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The room will also house a bar and have its own accessible toilet, however, patrons will not be able to take drinks outside of the venue.

The plans also state that, the new function room will not be open to the public outside of match days and will only be privately booked during licensed hours, with community use being through the Posh Foundation.

“This will not increase footfall on match days, but will provide patrons with an area that is covered and warm rather than the fanzone areas, and will only open within the football club opening times,” the plans stated.

The proposed opening hours of the room will be around match day operating hours: Weekend fixtures 3pm kick off (12-6pm) – Evening fixtures 7.45pm kick off (5:30pm-10:30pm).