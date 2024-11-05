Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh are the back-up Peterborough United wingers.

And that’s quite a scary thought for League One rivals, or indeed future opponents in the EFL Trophy as the holders eased into the knockout stages with three wins from three group matches.

This wasn’t as plain sailing as a 4-1 final scoreline might suggest. The Crystal Palace youngsters did far more with far less of the ball in the first half when they passed up the two best scoring chances, but once Posh took the lead early in the second-half they became impressively rampant.

At the heart of it all were wingers Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh. The former set the latter up for the first goal with a terrific run onto a superb pass from Malik Mothersille, with a wonderful cross then converted at the far post. Hayes also scored, rather fortunately, before setting up Odoh for his second goal, and third in two games, in the last moments.

Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Palace had reduced the arrears to 2-1 by then as a smart move was finished by Zach Marsh, before Posh eased clear again with the game’s greatest moment on 81 minutes. Substitute left-back Harley Mills curled home his first senior goal with great skill after fellow replacement Joel Randall had teed him up.

Posh went strong by the standards of this competition with eight of Saturday’s FA Cup starters appearing again. Donay O’Brien-Brady, Hayes and Chris Conn-Clarke were the additions with Randall, Archie Collins and Kwame Poku stepping down. Poku was left out of the squad altogether in the one nod manager Darren Ferguson made in the direction of Saturday’s much bigger game against Cambridge United.

Palace didn’t bring former Posh youngster Adler Nascimento, but they did start with 29 year-old Rob Holding, a man with over 100 Arsenal appearances under his belt, in a supposedly under 21 side.

Posh played some crisp passing football in the early stages with Conn-Clarke prominent against a team happy to sit deep and in numbers, but the final ball was rarely on target. It took 12 minutes for Posh to register a shot when Conn-Clarke fired over from the edge of the area. The same player came much closer at the end of the half with a low shot that almost squirmed through visiting goalkeeper Jackson Izquierdo following a fine pass from Ryan De Havilland.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Odoh shot just over and then dribbled along the goalline without then managing to Malik Mothersille, but Palace created the best chances, first for Marsh who forced Nicholas Bilokapic into a decent stop and then for Jemiah Umolo who blazed badly over the bar.

But Posh were too quick and too good after the break. Hayes in particular ran amok, although his first Posh goal won’t live long in the memory as he charged down a defensive clearance and watched the ball loop over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Posh immediately made four substitutions which didn’t exactly weaken the team. One of those pressed into action, Ricky-Jade Jones saw a fierce shot headed off the line.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes (sub Harley Mills, 60 mins), George Nevett, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub Ollie Rose, 82 mins), James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Ryan De Havilland (sub Archie Collins, 60 mins), Cian Hayes, Chris Conn-Clarke (sub Joel Randall, 60 mins), Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones (60 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, David Ajiboye.

Palace: Jackson Izquierdo, Rob Holding, Eyimose Jemide, Sean Grehan, Finley Marjoram, Luke Browne, Cormac Austin (sub Jesse Derry, 57 mins), Joe Gibbard (sub Jack Grante,90 mins), Hindolo Mustapha, Jemiah Umolu, Zach Marsh.

Subs: William Eastwood, Victor Akinwake, Joe Sheridan, Rio Cardines, Sebastian Williams.

GOALS: Posh – Odoh (49 mins & 88 mins), Hayes (58 mins), Mills (81 mins).

Palace – Marsh (63 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – O’Brien-Brady (foul), Collins (foul).

Palace – none

REFEREE: Abigail Byrne 7.

ATTENDANCE: 1,630