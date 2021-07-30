Win two tickets to Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle

Posh in Carabao Cup action last season.

Currently in its fifth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get back into stadiums and see their team for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 competition.

Last season was a year of disruptions and challenges, with the majority of the competition played without the roaring support from the terraces that we’ve grown to love during Carabao Cup matches. The final, once again played at Wembley, saw Manchester City take home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in a close fought contest.

We’re excited that fans will be returning to stadiums for the start of this season’s competition. The early rounds are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets email the answer to the following question along with your address, and telephone number to [email protected] The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, August 1.

Which team knocked Posh out of the Carabao Cup last season?

Terms and conditions:

The competition is free to enter via Peterborough Telegraph entry route advertised in the competition copy

Carabao will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed. Winners must confirm no later than Monday August 2nd and provide their address.

The prize is for 2 home team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only. Away team tickets and tickets for supporters of the away team are not available. Tickets are located in the home supporter stands.

Winners will be picked at random by Peterborough Telegraph from those that correctly answer the question in relation to the advertised competition. The Prize Draw will be supervised by an independent person. The competition is open to adults living in the UK above the age of 18 only. Entries from other countries and from those under 18 will not be accepted

Winners are responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest whilst enjoying the Prize. The Promoter and stadium operator reserves the right in its absolute discretion to exclude a winner and/or guest from participation in the Prize if a Winner and/or their guest fail to comply with the directions of the Promoter or any companies associated with the Prize or a Winner and/or guest act in a manner that is dangerous to themselves or to the public or is anti-social in any manner or which causes a disturbance or nuisance to others or is subject to a banning order or Club ban.

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes

nly one entry per person. Multiple entries from the same person will render all entries void.

Contest Promoter is . The English Football League is not the promoter of this contest

If the entrant is unable to attend the match, the prize is not applicable on any other day

Carabao reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its discretion

This is a joint promotion between Carabao and the media partner.

The winner will be expected to comply with any third-party terms and conditions that form part of the Prize, including but not limited to Carabao Cup Tickets Standard Terms and Conditions, Ground Regulations at the relevant football stadium.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these T&Cs and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion. All other terms and conditions apply

Winners will be bound by any rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club. Winners are liable to be refused tickets and entry into the stadium at the request of any football team participating in the Carabao Cup.

Carabao or EFL will not be liable for incorrect or incomplete contact information and if a winner cannot be contacted within 24 hours of the prize draw or is not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant

Except in case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize details beyond the Promoter’s control and for any act or default of any third-party supplier

The winner of any prize which includes tickets is not permitted, by virtue of Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1998 to sell or otherwise dispose of the tickets to any other third party whatsoever, unless agreed by the event organiser in writing.

Entrants will be fully notified by Intercarabao if any use is to be made of their personal data

If a Winner has any special accessibility requirements, the Winner will need to make Carabao aware of this as soon as the Winner has won a pair of tickets. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first come first-served basis.