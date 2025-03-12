The bottom 10 in the table can still go down to League Two, although some will feel they are almost safe and others know they already have an awful lot of work to do in order to stay up.

Posh have 11 games left to play, but most of their rivals have 10. However the Posh game in hand is against champions-elect Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium so it might not account to much!

The final League One matches of the season will take place on Saturday, May 3 (3pm kick offs). There are three games on the final day between teams currently in the bottom 10.

All the remaining fixtures for the bottom 10 are below with a win/lose/draw prediction. The predictions lean heavily on current form which of course can change in the remaining two months of the season, but it’s a useful exercise in determining how tough, or easy, the run-ins are for all clubs.

Notes

Since the EFL League One was introduced in the 2004/05 campaign with a 46-match season, the average tally for the 20th-placed team (excluding the 2019/20 campaign in which the season was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic) is 49.2 points.

Fleetwood Town survived with 40 points in the 2021/22 League One campaign, finishing 20th and avoiding relegation due to a better goal difference (-20) than Gillingham (-34). The highest points total for a relegated team in League One history is 51, recorded by Torquay United in the inaugural 2004/05 campaign.

1 . WGAN ATHLETIC Games played: 35....Current position: 15th....Current points: 43....To play Charlton (a) L, Burton (a) D, Barnsley (h) D, Bolton (h) L, Orient (a) L, Exeter (a) D, Wrexham (h) L, Shrewsbury (a) W, Rotherham (h) W, Blackpool (h) D, Northampton (a) D...Summary: ‘The Latics’ surprisingly dumped manager Shaun Maloney when in a position of relative safety so it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out under a new boss. Dull football did for Maloney.They probably have enough points in the bank now to survive and they could pick up cheap points against teams with little to play for towards the end of the season to get them comfortably past 50pts.... Key man: Excellent young goalkeeper Sam Tickle (pictured)....Predicted points: 54...Predicted finish: 15th. Photo: Carl Recine Photo Sales

2 . EXETER CITY Games played: 35...Current position: 16th...Current points: 43...To pla: Rotherham (a) L, Lincoln (a) L, Wrexham (h) L, Barnsley (a) L, Stockport (h) D, Wigan (h) D, Bristol R (a) D, Burton (h) W, Crawley (a) W, Huddersfield (h) D, Mansfield (a) L...Summary: Exeter’s small squad has been stretched in the second-half of the season and poor results followed. They are a passing team that plays home games on a poor surface which is also a concern, but they managed huge wins at St James Park against Shrewsbury and Mansfield in the last few days. t’s tough to see ‘The Grecians’ getting totally away from trouble in the next few weeks, but they have some potentially crunch games at the end of the campaign...Key man: The experience of veteran striker Josh Magennis (pictured) will be vital....Predicted points: 53...Predicted finish: 17th. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3 . BRISTOL ROVERS Games played: 36...Current position: 17th...Current points: 42...To play: Lincoln (a) L, Crawley (a) D, Mansfield (h) D, Birmingham (h) L, Bolton (a) L, Exeter (h) D, Wrexham (a) L, Stevenage (h) W, Reading (h) D, Blackpool (a) D...Summary: They beat Posh and Burton in quick succession in home games at the beginning of February, but they then lapsed back into relegation form since. They’ve been dreadful away from the Memorial Stadium for most of the season.Rovers still have three of the top six to play which is a problem for them, although they have just beaten a fading Huddersfield side and a resurgent Bolton side at home in the last few days. The game with Exeter, which is sort of a derby, could be crucial to both clubs’ futures...Key man: On loan Aston Villa centre-back Sil Swinkels (pictured) is a strong defender who has also scored a couple of goals...Predicted points: 51...Predicted finish: 19th. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales