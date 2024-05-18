2 . JACK MARRIOTT

Another Golden Boot winner with Posh will be back with moneybags Wrexham, but he started just three games (one goal) following his January transfer window move from Fleetwood to North Wales so he might not be seen on the pitch. Always worked hard for Posh even if his second spell at the club turned sour, mainly thanks to the presence of Clarke-Harris. Reception rating 7/10.​ Photo: Joe Dent