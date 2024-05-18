But will that be the case when these old boys come back for League One games next season?
The PT’s predicted reception rating is delivered here….
1. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
He joined a probable League One promotion rival just a couple of days ago, but that shouldn't affect the reception he will get at London Road. It will be one that befits a promotion winner, double Golden Boot winner, captain, nerveless scorer of a goal that clinched a Championship spot and a mentor to one of the most exciting Posh teams of all time. Reception rating 10/10. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JACK MARRIOTT
Another Golden Boot winner with Posh will be back with moneybags Wrexham, but he started just three games (one goal) following his January transfer window move from Fleetwood to North Wales so he might not be seen on the pitch. Always worked hard for Posh even if his second spell at the club turned sour, mainly thanks to the presence of Clarke-Harris. Reception rating 7/10. Photo: Joe Dent
3. PETER KIOSO
Posh fans fell in love with this charismatic right-back in a five-month loan spell from Rotherham United last season and they still yearn for him. He'll only be back in the red of Rotherham I suspect. Reception rating 10/10. Photo: Joe Dent
4. CHRISTY PYM
The pint-sized ‘keeper won a promotion from League Two with Mansfield last season after helping the Stags knock Posh out of the League Cup. He was okay at Posh until a lack of mobility hindered his effectiveness. Silly anti-Darren Ferguson comments and gestures followed. He'll need a hard hat and earplugs at London Road. Reception rating 1/10. Photo: Joe Dent