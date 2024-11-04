Holders Posh still need a point to ensure they qualify for the knockout stages. Defeat could well condemn them to an early exit despite victories in their opening two matches.
But there’s the small matter of a local League One derby against in-form Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 9) for a Posh squad already stretched by injuries, and who already have ground to make up on the current frontrunners in the division.
I know which game I would prioritise. Here’s my team for the Palace match in the usual formation.
1. Nicholas Bilokapic
Jed Steer is injured, but wouldn't have played anyway. Will Blackmore has played a couple of under 21 games recently so there's a chance he could feature, but Bilokapic needs to keep playing now he's back in the League One starting XI. I suspect the busier he is, the better he will be. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
There seems little alternative to the teenage right-back unless Posh throw David Ajiboye into the game. Ajiboye would be better as a wing-back. Sam Curtis is injured otherwise he'd be in my team as he is suspended from the Cambridge clash. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARLEY MILLS
First-choice left-back Jack Sparkes rarely gets a breather so the recall of Mills from a loan spell could change that. It probably should. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OLLIE ROSE
The centre-back has played regularly for Posh under 21s so he's used to facing the level of player Palace will send into the game. It's time to see if Rose can turn tidy little substitute cameos at first-team level into a solid 90 minutes. Photo: Joe Dent