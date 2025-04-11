Kwame Poku in action for Posh v Birmingham City on Tuesday. Photo David Lowndes.

Birmingham City are expected to be one of the clubs trying to sign Peterborough United star Kwame Poku in the summer.

Poku scored the Posh goal – his 12th of the season – in a 2-1 defeat to ‘The Blues’ at London Road on Tuesday. The 23 year-old is expected to leave Posh at the end of the season as he is out of contract and the Championship is expected to be his next destination.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony touched on Poku’s position during the latest editions of his club’s podcast and his own ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He also expressed disappointment in Hector Kyprianou’s refusal to sign a new deal as he will now leave for nothing this summer. The latest on players out of contract at the end of next season, Archie Collins and Malik Mothersille, was also revealed.

“We offered Kwame what I would imagine was the biggest contract outside the Premier League,” MacAnthony said. “We were messed about a bit by him and his agent at the time who led us up a merry path saying they would talk, but it kept getting pushed back. It’s all good though as he now has a new agent who is very good. I understand where he was coming from and Kwame has done four years with us which is longer than some of the other starlets we’ve had.

Kwame Poku in action against Birmingham City in September. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"He will play in the Premier League one day with my best wishes.

"We will still get millions for him even though it will be a tribunal decision. We were offered £3 million plus £3 million for Kwame in January which we can take to a tribunal as evidence. I believe clubs will do business with us before a tribunal though.

"What we won’t do in future now is let players run their contracts down. We have offered Harley Mills a news deal on the same terms James Dornelly accepted. We will offer Archie Collins and Malik Mothersille new deals, but if, say, Archie doesn’t want to sign I won’t spend a year sweating about it.

"Hector was a disappointment. We paid good money for him as a 19 year-old and I wanted him to stay another year just so we could get our money back on him. We even offered him a release clause. We know who we want to replace him though and I am already working on him. We also wanted Ricky-Jade Jones to stay for another year and win the Golden Boot with us, but he, his agent and his family have decided it’s time to move on which I understand.”

Poku insists he will be treating Sunday’s Vertu Trophy Final as ‘just another game.’

“I’m excited to play at Wembley again in front of an even bigger crowd this time,” Poku said. “The challenge is big. They are a good team and we know what thy can bring, but we will also know what we can do. I can’t wait to get going. I guess the nerves will kick in at the hotel before the game and then when we walk onto the pitch.

"But once the game gets going’s it’s just a game of football. It’s just a bigger occasion that usual. We had a perfect build-up last season which is why we won.”

Posh are travelling to London on Saturday and will have a look at the stadium that afternoon.