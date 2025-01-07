Will Peterborough United be facing a £200 million Everton side in the FA Cup?
It would still be a mismatch based on player values if he fielded a set of reserves, but if the first team plays the difference between a struggling Premier League side and a lowly League One team would be a vast £198 million according to respected industry website footballtransfers.com.
They base their valuations on age and length of contract as well as ability.
Possible Everton line-up and valuation…
Jordan Pickford – £31.6m
England’s number one goalkeeper for a reason. A bit of an eccentric though.
Ashley Young – £1.3m
A 39-year-old right-back.
Vitalii Mykalenko – £22.4m
Ukrainian international left-back.
James Tarkowski – £18.7m
Experienced central defender.
Jarrad Branthwaite – £30.1m
An emerging centre-back who made his England debut in 2024.
Orel Mangana – £12.2m.
Midfielder on loan from Lyon who paid £15 million for him.
Abdoulaye Doucouré – £3m
A 32 year-old all-action midfielder.
Idrissa Gueye – £2.1m
A 35 year-old midfielder who Paris St Germain once signed from Everton for £30 million.
Dwight McNeill – £40m
A gifted wide player on his way back from injury.
Iliman Ndiaye - £19.5m
Everton paid £15 million for the striker from Senegal.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £19.2m
Striker out of contract at the end of the season. England international with 11 caps.
That’s a £200 million starting line-up and it’s useful to know industry website often value players for less that clubs actually want and pay.
POSH Compare and contrast with what Posh paid for their possible starting line-up.
Nicholas Bilokapic – Free
James Dornelly – Academy
Oscar Wallin – £200k
Emmanuel Fernandez – Free
Jadel Katongo – loan
Cian Hayes – £200k
Archie Collins – £800k
Hector Kyprianou – £450k
Chris Conn-Clarke – £350k
Ricky-Jade Jones – Academy
Malik Mothersille – Free.
That’s a total of £2 million with £500k and £200k signings, in Gustav Lindgren and Bradley Ihionvien respectively, on the substitutes’ bench.
Posh paid League Two side Fleetwood £300k for right-sided defender Carl Johnston last week, but he is ineligible for FA Cup and Vertu Trophy ties.
RECORD SIGNINGS
Everton’s record signing is Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson who moved to Goodison Park from Swansea City for over £49 million in 2017.
The Posh record signing is striker Mo Eisa who cost Posh £1.3 million from Bristol City in June 2019.