Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford puts Manchester City ace Erling Haaland off after a penalty had been awarded in a recent Premier League game. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images.

​Everton manager Sean Dyche might select a strong side to play Posh in an FA Cup tie at Goodison Park on Thursday as his job appears to be under threat from new club owners The Friedkin Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It would still be a mismatch based on player values if he fielded a set of reserves, but if the first team plays the difference between a struggling Premier League side and a lowly League One team would be a vast £198 million according to respected industry website footballtransfers.com.

They base their valuations on age and length of contract as well as ability.

Possible Everton line-up and valuation…

Dwight McNeill in action for Everton against Newcastle United. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s number one goalkeeper for a reason. A bit of an eccentric though.

Ashley Young – £1.3m

A 39-year-old right-back.

Vitalii Mykalenko – £22.4m

Ukrainian international left-back.

Experienced central defender.

Jarrad Branthwaite – £30.1m

An emerging centre-back who made his England debut in 2024.

Orel Mangana – £12.2m.

Midfielder on loan from Lyon who paid £15 million for him.

Abdoulaye Doucouré – £3m

A 32 year-old all-action midfielder.

Idrissa Gueye – £2.1m

A 35 year-old midfielder who Paris St Germain once signed from Everton for £30 million.

Dwight McNeill – £40m

A gifted wide player on his way back from injury.

Iliman Ndiaye - £19.5m

Everton paid £15 million for the striker from Senegal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £19.2m

Striker out of contract at the end of the season. England international with 11 caps.

That’s a £200 million starting line-up and it’s useful to know industry website often value players for less that clubs actually want and pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSH Compare and contrast with what Posh paid for their possible starting line-up.

Nicholas Bilokapic – Free

James Dornelly – Academy

Oscar Wallin – £200k

Emmanuel Fernandez – Free

Jadel Katongo – loan

Cian Hayes – £200k

Archie Collins – £800k

Hector Kyprianou – £450k

Chris Conn-Clarke – £350k

Ricky-Jade Jones – Academy

Malik Mothersille – Free.

That’s a total of £2 million with £500k and £200k signings, in Gustav Lindgren and Bradley Ihionvien respectively, on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh paid League Two side Fleetwood £300k for right-sided defender Carl Johnston last week, but he is ineligible for FA Cup and Vertu Trophy ties.

RECORD SIGNINGS

Everton’s record signing is Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson who moved to Goodison Park from Swansea City for over £49 million in 2017.

The Posh record signing is striker Mo Eisa who cost Posh £1.3 million from Bristol City in June 2019.