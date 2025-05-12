Will Harrison repeat his Peterborough United Wembley heroics with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final?
Burrows contributed assists on the first two goals for Sheffield United in Monday night’s 3-0 semi-final second leg win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane. He then delivered an outrageous dummy in the build-up to the final goal. Burrows scored and set up a goal in the first leg at Ashton Gate last week which also ended 3-0. The final takes place at Wembley on Saturday, May 24.
Burrows scored twice for Posh at Wembley last season in a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy Final. He won the man-of-the-match award and, as club captain, led the team up to the Royal Box collect the trophy.
Burrows (23) moved to Sheffield United in the summer for a reported £4 million fee. Posh will receive a further £1 million if ‘The Blades’ are promoted.
Burrows could yet clash with former Posh teammate Ephron Mason-Clark at Wembley. Mason-Clark’s Coventry City have a 2-1 first-leg deficit to overcome at Sunderland on Tuesday night (8pm kick off). The 26 year-old went on as a substitute in that game after returning from an absence because of a foot injury.
Posh also have a £1 million promotion clause in Mason-Clark’s contract so if Coventry do get through a seven-figure fee is guaranteed to be heading towards London Road.