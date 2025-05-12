Will Harrison repeat his Peterborough United Wembley heroics with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final?

Harrison Burrows with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows will get the chance to repeat his 2024 Wembley heroics in the Championship play-off final later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrows contributed assists on the first two goals for Sheffield United in Monday night’s 3-0 semi-final second leg win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane. He then delivered an outrageous dummy in the build-up to the final goal. Burrows scored and set up a goal in the first leg at Ashton Gate last week which also ended 3-0. The final takes place at Wembley on Saturday, May 24.

Burrows scored twice for Posh at Wembley last season in a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy Final. He won the man-of-the-match award and, as club captain, led the team up to the Royal Box collect the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrows (23) moved to Sheffield United in the summer for a reported £4 million fee. Posh will receive a further £1 million if ‘The Blades’ are promoted.

Burrows could yet clash with former Posh teammate Ephron Mason-Clark at Wembley. Mason-Clark’s Coventry City have a 2-1 first-leg deficit to overcome at Sunderland on Tuesday night (8pm kick off). The 26 year-old went on as a substitute in that game after returning from an absence because of a foot injury.

Posh also have a £1 million promotion clause in Mason-Clark’s contract so if Coventry do get through a seven-figure fee is guaranteed to be heading towards London Road.