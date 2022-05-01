Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson

The Iimps, who will be a Posh rival in League One nast season, parted company with MIchael Appleton after their 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra at Sincil Bank yesterday.

Former Bristol City and Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was immediately installed as favourite to replace Appleton, but Ferguson is a proven promotion-winner at League One level – he took Posh up three times – and lives less than an hour’s drive away from the club so could well be interested in the job vacancy. Ferguson resigned from Posh on February 19.

MK Dons are set to be without their summer signing from Posh Mo Eisa for the League One play-offs. The Dons capped a superb regular season with a thumping 5-0 win at Plymouth Argyle to clinch a third place finish with 89 points. Posh finished second with 87 points last season.

MK Dons' former Posh striker Mo Eisa. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Eisa missed that game with a suspected ruptured achilles and if worst fears are confirmed he will miss the play-off semi-final with Wycombe Wanderers (Thursday, May 5 & Sunday, May 8).

One-time Posh loanee Saido Berahino will contest the League One play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday. He scored in a 4-1 final day win over Portsmouth at Hillsborough yesterday to set up a tasty ‘big-club’ clash with Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals (Friday, May 6 & Monday, May 9).

Louis Reed could feature in the League Two play-offs after scoring a crucial late goal for Swindon Town in a 2-1 win over Barrow yesterday. Those three points moved the Robins bak into the play-off places with just a game at Walsall to go. It was midfielder Reed’s fourth goal of the season, but his first since November.

If Bristol Rovers make the League Two play-offs old Posh midfielder Paul Coutts could miss the semi-finals after a late red card in a thrilling 4-3 win at Rochdale.

Another old Posh loanee Harry Toffolo is going into the Championship play-offs with Huddersfield in sparkling form. He scored a brilliant goal in a 2-1 win at Coventry City yesterday to make it four goals in his last six games – not bad for a left wing-back.