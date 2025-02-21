Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes his experience of high pressure games can be decisive in the fight against relegation.

In his four spells as Posh boss Ferguson has usually been fighting for promotion from League One or battling against relegation from the Championship. A scrap to stay in the third tier is a new experience, but the pressure involved is not.

Posh are heavy underdogs at promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Saturday in the last of four away games in a row. They’ve picked up just one point in the previous three to leave themselves just two points above the drop zone.

A defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow and a win for either Burton Albion at Lincoln City or Crawley Town at Blackpool would drop Posh into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

“I can only remember one season in my managerial career when my team had nothing to play for,” Ferguson said. “Here, I’ve either been trying to stay up in the Championship or go up from League One so I have plenty of experience of high-pressure games at the end of the season. I have to use that experience, but the players also need to realise the responsibility they have.

"I will keep my composure and the entire staff will be doing their jobs professionally, but generally it’s players that get you out of trouble. They need to have the right mindset and mentality. They need to realise they are not too good to go down before it’s too late. You are never to good to go down which is why we have Huddersfield and Birmingham in League One this season and why we’ve played Leeds at this level in the past.

"A relegation is not a good thing to have on your CV. We’ve had a couple of meetings this week to paint that picture more clearly. I still have a lot of belief in these players. I am convinced we can get out if it. I saw signs of improvement at Stevenage last weekend, but we still have to be so much better away. The first two thirds of the season haven’t been what we hoped for, but we have to attack the final third with confidence and belief.

"If the players play as I ask them to then the results are on me not them. Huddersfield are strong and they’ve just had back-to-back away wins, but they’ve not been fantastic at home lately so I want us to brave and to impose ourselves on them. I want us to control the game. We can’t let them pen us in. They have quality at the top end of the pitch, but they have injuries at the back so we have spent a lot of our focus this week on getting the final ball and finish right. That’s what let us down at Stevenage.”

Ferguson also expanded on why he believes he is the only manager of League One’s current bottom seven to still be in post from the start of the season.

"My situation is a little bit different to others because of the success I’ve had here,” Ferguson added. “I’m not bullet proof, but when I’ve left the club before nothing changed and it usually got worse. That might be why the chairman hasn’t pulled the trigger. When I left the last time we were struggling in the Championship and I felt a different voice would help the players. I did that for unselfish reasons. Anyway it’s not about me or the chairman it’s about the club.”

Striker Brad Ihionvien will return to the Posh squad tomorrow. Injury victims Jadel Katongo, Kwame Poku and Gustav Lindgren will travel to Wrexham for the Vertu Trophy semi-final on Wednesday, but only as final preparations for their return in the big League One relegation battle at home to Shrewsbury on March 1.