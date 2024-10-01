Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pick up a win on the road in League One

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 15:32 BST
Peterborough United travel to The Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening (October 1, 7:45pm).

Joel Randall will not feature, Jadel Katongo is injured and Nicholas Bilokapic featured for the U21s this afternoon so Will Blackmore could be set for an appearance on the bench.

Wigan have drawn all of their last 3 games 0-0.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

