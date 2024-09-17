Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United tickets now on sale

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Sep 2024, 21:48 GMT
Peterborough United are selling tickets for the League One fixture at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, October 1 (7.45pm kick of).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand (unreserved seating) behind the goal.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £23; Seniors 65+: £18; Under 22s: £16; Under 18s: £10; Under 12s: £5’; Under 5s: £2.

Wigan beat Posh in both League One games last season. It finished 2-1 at Wigan.

