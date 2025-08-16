Wigan Athletic boss reckons Peterborough United have some 'unbelievable quality' but he reckons the margin of victory should have been much greater

Wigan's Jason Kerr celebrates his goal against Posh. Photo Bernard Platt

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe was disappointed his side didn’t beat a Peterborough United team ‘with some unbelievable quality’ by a bigger margin at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Latics won the League One clash 2-0, but had the chances to claim a much more convincing victory. Posh did rally towards the end of the game, but rarely threatened a goal never mind a comeback.

Wigan are up to eighth in League One, while Posh are next-to-bottom with zero points and just one goal, from the penalty spot, in 3 matches.

"I'm obviously pleased with three points, two goals and a clean sheet," Lowe told Wigan Today. "I do know we need to be a little bit better with the ball, especially on the turnovers, but it was never going to be easy against a good team.

"Yes, they haven't won any games yet, but you can see what Darren Ferguson is trying to do, and there's some unbelievable quality in there, but when we score the two goals, it gives us that momentum, and we should have closed it out in the second half with the chances we created.

"The goalie's saved a couple, one's gone over the bar, one's gone just past the post, but I was pleased on the whole with most of it.

"We were really good with the ball for an hour, but the last half-hour was not quite as good.

"Of course we can still be better, we still need to do more. "At 2-0, sometimes you can think the game is won, but it's never won, it's a tough scoreline.

"We had to put bodies on the line at the end and we cleared one off the line, It was a real collective effort."