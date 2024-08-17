Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-goal Peterborough United hero Kwame Poku’s day in Shrewsbury finished in mild disappointment.

The winger, who was 23 last weekend, has never scored a professional hat-trick and he was robbed of a personal milestone when his injury time strike cannoned off the crossbar just before the final whistle blew on an impressive come-from-behind 4-1 Posh win. Poku had scored the first two goals. It’s only the third time in his career he’s scored twice. His only other Posh double was in the 5-0 romp against local rivals Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

"It was a great day, but it finished on a sour note for me," Poku told the Posh Plus service. “I had a couple of chances to score my first hat-trick, but I didn’t quite manage it. I suppose I can’t be too disappointed because I was pleased with the two goals I did score and maybe the hat-trick will come next week! Every player dreams of scoring goals and creating goals.

“The first goal was good because it’s the sort of finish I’ve been working on in training. I’ve been working on my right foot and sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t so I’m trying to become more consistent. It’s all about replicating what you do in training on matchdays. For the second goal Archie Collins laid a perfect pass off to me so I just decided to hit it first time and it went in.

Kwame Poku celebrates his first goal for Posh at Shrewsbury. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We deserved to win. We started off a bit slow, but we gradually built up momentum, especially after they scored. We really should have been winning at half-time, but we stayed patient and it all came good in the end. We are getting fitter and there is now game on Tuesday so that will allow us to recover to get ready for next week.”

Posh are next in action at Exeter City on Saturday (August 24), a fixture Posh have lost in each of the last two seasons.