Peterborough United manager Grant McCann alongside Blackpool manager Neil Critchley on the touchline. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Speaking after Posh had finished the season with an emphatic 5-0 win over Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium today, McCann hinted relegation rivals Reading could be in danger of further sanctions for financial misdemeanours.

The Royals, who finished four points and one place above Posh, were deducted six points in November with a further six point deduction suspended in case the club make additional breaches.

The latest accounts published by Reading in February revealed pre-tax losses of £35.7m. The EFL only permit a maximum loss of £39m across three seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann said: “There is something going on in the background with Reading which we are aware of, but it’s just a bit of hope more than anything. I don’t really want to go into it. You can never say never though.”

If there are further points deductions for Reading they are more likely to be imposed next season. The EFL took that course of action with Derby County which led to legal action from Wycombe Wanderers last season. Wycombe finished in 22nd place as Posh have done.