Posh youngster Bayley McCann during the warm-up ahead of Salford match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann junior, an attacking full-back, has been part of the Posh Academy for several seasons and delivered an outstanding cameo as a second-half substitute when Posh went of the FA Youth Cup against Northampton Town lasy week.

Manager McCann said: “It was more of a decision from Cliff Byrne and Dale Tonge. With Joe Tomlinson injured, we needed a full-back on the bench and regardless of whether it was my son or not, given his performance when he came on for the under 18s it was merited. I’m always about giving opportunities to young players when they do well.

“We also had young Harry Thomas - a centre-half - who. if Ronnie Edwards hadn’t been fit, would also have been on the bench. We thought about using Kellan Hickinson, but he got injured during the week.

“We had nine subs today. I’d never put seven or eight on the bench, I like to fill the bench and particularly when there are youngsters available who deserve an opportunity.

“They do good work in the academy and I always like to give youngsters a chance.”

The PT asked McCann senior about the eldest of his three sons the morning after his FA Youth Cup performance when he claimed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 defeat.

"It was a very proud moment for me and (wife) Kelly when Bayley went on,” He said. “And it was pleasing to see him play well. He has been with the Posh Academy for years and he can get frustrated when he’s not playing, so we were delighted for him.”