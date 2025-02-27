Bradley Ihionvien is at the front of these celebrations followed by Abraham Odoh, Ricky-Jade Jones and Oscar Wallin. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United FC would make a great subject matter for a documentary.

They have rent-a-quote charismatic people at the top of the club in Darragh MacAnthony and Barry Fry. They have a manager who lives and works to entertain and he has a famous father who makes cameo appearances from time-to-time. The club has a philosophy regarding recruitment that’s the envy of many bigger EFL clubs and when it goes wrong they have a fanbase that can be aggressive when anonymous on social media, but far more supportive in person. It’s rarely been dull in the MacAnthony/Darren Ferguson years.

Watching young players learn and develop from promising Academy talent into battle-hardened and successful men in a tough profession would surely attract an audience? Posh were even trendsetters in the field a couple of decades ago when ‘Big Ron, Manager’ aired. Okay Ron Atkinson is no Ryan Reynolds and Barry Fry is no Tom Brady, but sometimes people immersed in the game for years and years triumph over recently-arrived A-listers from across the pond.

And the outpouring of love for Posh from other clubs after they denied ratings-crazy network chiefs the Vertu Trophy Final they desired on Wednesday night suggests pure footballing folk remain popular. The ‘Hollywood Final’ between Wrexham and Birmingham City at Wembley won’t now take place. Instead little old Posh will be back at the national stadium for the second time in 12 months to play in front of the biggest crowd in their history after fighting back from 2-0 down with 20 minutes to play in North Wales to win a penalty shootout 4-2.

Posh fans celebrate the win at Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.

What’s not to like? Unless you are a Network executive of course.

TALKING POINTS FROM WREXHAM 2, POSH 2…

1) We can be certain Ferguson was thinking about Shrewsbury Town rather than Wembley from about 10pm last night. And quite right too. An eight-day spell will only be deemed a complete success if Posh win three points in a relegation battle on Saturday. There has been much to admire in the last two Posh performances. The pretty passing football and bravery in possession has returned after a lengthy sabbatical. Impressive improvement has appeared in individuals like James Dornelly and Oscar Wallin. Hector Kyprianou is close to his imperious best again. But, and there’s always a but, Posh have played weakened Huddersfield Town and Wrexham sides and sloppy passes, even simple ones, when presented with great opportunities around the opposition penalty area were commonplace. Optimism and confidence can be powerful mental weapons though and Posh shouldn’t be lacking in either right now.

2) It can’t have been an easy team selection for Ferguson, or maybe for a man of his experience it was? He decided the boost to a young team of momentum and a Wembley appearance far outweighed any physical concerns ahead of three big League One games in eight days as a relegation scrap is quickly followed by another long midweek trip and then a game against the second best team in the division. Certainly his opposite number Phil Parkinson had the tougher questions to answer last night after his gamble of eight team changes backfired, ironically after he’d sent on a couple of his stars to ensure they saw the game out. Total vindication for Ferguson’s choices will only arrive at the end of next week, but he is convinced the natural energy and fitness of his youthful squad will be a big plus in the latter stages of a tough season.

Goalkeepers Jed Steer and Nicholas Bilokapic are at the centre of these Posh celebrations. Photo David Lowndes.

3) Ferguson’s selection dilemmas haven’t gone away and he will be pleased about that. Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes are certainties to return to the defence on Saturday, although the excellence of young left-back Harley Mills last night would make him an unfortunate departure from the starting line-up. Brad Ihionvien must have a chance to face Shrewsbury against a defence likely to sit deep and offer plenty of muscle. There won’t be a lot of room in behind for Ricky-Jade Jones. Manchester City midfielder Mo Susoho also looks too good to be a substitute, but on the bench is where he will likely stay as Kyprianou and Archie Collins have returned to form.

4) Penalty shootouts are unpredictable events. You would think it would be a situation for age and experience, but Paul Mullin and Elliott Lee saw penalties saved by Jed Steer, while young Mills promptly, and calmly, popped his spot-kick into the roof of the net to give Posh a two-goal advantage they didn’t relinquish.

5) Sky TV has lost its dream final, but there are still talking points aplenty. It’s now the ‘Barry Fry Final’ as the Posh director of football led Birmingham City to EFL Trophy success 30 years ago. Ferguson will attempt to become the first manager to lift the Trophy three times and Posh will try and become the first team to win it two seasons in a row and the second team to win it three times. A favourite Posh stat of ‘never having lost at Wembley’ will obviously come under threat from the expensively assembled Birmingham City team, but a Posh team set to include three Academy graduates will play in front of the biggest crowd in the club’s history. Currently the 64,531 who watched Posh at Aston Villa in a 1961 FA Cup tie is the biggest.