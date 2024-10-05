Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frustrated Stevenage boss Alex Revell was left scratching his head in bewilderment after a 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United.

The visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium created several scoring chances after falling behind to Donay O’Brien-Brady’s early goal, but only a fierce Louis Thompson strike midway through the second-half hit the target. Posh then won the game with a last-gasp Kwame Poku goal as a three-game unbeaten run without conceding a goal came to an end Revell’s side.

Stevenage, who are 12th, and Posh are now on 14 points apiece although Darren Ferguson’s side have an inferior goal difference.

"Football's harsh sometimes and it can bite you on the backside, but I thought we were outstanding,” Revell told the Stevenage Comet. "But, because you don't do your job at the end we ended up losing the game. We didn’t mark players and we didn’t clear the ball properly. If we clear the ball, the referee blows up for full-time.

Action from Posh v Stevenage. Photo David Lowndes.

"We created so many chances though and when you don't take them, you leave the opposition with a chance. They have to be converted if you want to win games. It’s fine lines and we didn't do well enough at the end, but that doesn't take away from the performance and how well we played.

“We missed chances in the first half and their ‘keeper has pulled of three really good saves, but we should be finishing them. We did score a fantastic goal and then there was only one team that was going to win, us. But when you don't take the opportunities you create, it can come back to haunt you.

"We're disappointed because it's a hard one to take, but when we go back and look at it in the cold light of the day, it's probably the best we've played this season. Some of the football was fantastic and we dominated the game. We deserved a lot more."

Former Posh defender Nathan Thompson limped off in the early stages, one of a number of defensive injury problems for Stevenage who are back at London Road for an EFL Trophy tie on Tuesday (October 8, 7pm kick off).

Posh full-back Sam Curtis in action with Dan Butler of Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Stevenage had kept six clean sheets in their previous nine League One games. Posh have yet to keep a clean sheet and have conceded 18 goals in 10 matches. Only Burton Albion have a worse defensive record in the division.