Goalkeeper Steven Benda in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony was reacting on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast to fans urging him to spend money on Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, who spent time on loan at London Road last season.

Posh have most recently been quoted £500k to prise Benda away from the Championship club.

"Spending money on a goalkeeper in League One is not sensible,” MacAnthony explained. “We loved having Steven at our club, but he is just not affordable right now.

"No club at our level would spend that sort of money on a goalkeeper and when fans started asking me to do it, I went and did some research. I was confident I knew what I would find.

"Wigan won League One last season with Ben Amos in goal. They signed him on a free transfer.

"Rotherham also went up with the goalkeeping duties shared by Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers. They were both signed on free transfers.

"Sunderland were promoted through the play-offs with a goalkeeper who came up from the youth team.

"And none of the four clubs who were promoted from League Two paid money for their goalkeeper, so that’s seven promoted clubs who didn’t pay a fee for their ‘keeper.

"Exeter went up with a goalkeeper on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and I’m happy for us to go down that route.”