Why Peterborough United will start and finish the weekend 12th in League One, tough start for new Shrewsbury Town manager
Exeter City are unhappy their game at home to Lincoln City is going ahead even though they have three players on international duty.
The EFL insists on five days notice of a postponement, but Exeter’s third call-up didn’t happen until Tuesday.
Other games
Blackpool v Northampton
Bristol R v Crawley
Cambridge v Barnsley
Stockport v Wrexham
Gareth Ainsworth has a tough start to his life as the new Shrewsbury Town boss. His first game in charge of the Shrews is at home to League One title favourites Birmingham City on November 23.
Ainsworth has been out work since he was sacked as Queens Park Rangers manager over a year ago. He previously managed Wycombe Wanderers to great success including a first season in the Championship in the club’s history.
Shrewsbury sacked Paul Hurst as manager just under a fortnight ago. They are the fourth League One club to change manager this season after Crawley, Blackpool and Burton.