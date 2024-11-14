Gareth Ainsworth. Photo Richard Pelham, Getty Images.

​There are five League One games still taking place on Saturday and none of them will affect the current 12th place position of Peterborough United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Exeter City are unhappy their game at home to Lincoln City is going ahead even though they have three players on international duty.

The EFL insists on five days notice of a postponement, but Exeter’s third call-up didn’t happen until Tuesday.

Other games

Blackpool v Northampton

Bristol R v Crawley

Cambridge v Barnsley

Stockport v Wrexham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Ainsworth has a tough start to his life as the new Shrewsbury Town boss. His first game in charge of the Shrews is at home to League One title favourites Birmingham City on November 23.

Ainsworth has been out work since he was sacked as Queens Park Rangers manager over a year ago. He previously managed Wycombe Wanderers to great success including a first season in the Championship in the club’s history.

Shrewsbury sacked Paul Hurst as manager just under a fortnight ago. They are the fourth League One club to change manager this season after Crawley, Blackpool and Burton.