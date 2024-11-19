Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United are set to have a much-strengthened squad for the League One derby at Northampton Town on December 9.

​Left-back Rio Adebisi, midfielder Hector Kyprianou and goalkeeper Jed Steer, all long-term injury victims, have been pencilled in for a Monday night fixture at Sixfields which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

And on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo should be back from his hamstring injury a week earlier. He is set to be involved in the FA Cup tie with Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium on November 30.

Katongo came through a 45-minute appearance for Posh in an Professional Development Under 21 League win over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Jadel Katongo (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Adebisi was expected to make his competitive club debut in that game, but he was pulled out after a minor complication to his recovery from knee surgery.

The 24 year-old has been a frustrated figure since joining Posh for £500k from Crewe Alexandra in the summer. He was an ever-present for the Railwaymen last season, but an issue with his knee became apparent during a friendly appearance for his new club.

“Rio’s knee became swollen again on Monday,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson explained. “It went down again quickly, but we didn’t think it was worth the risk to play him.

"As far as his comeback date is concerned nothing has changed. He will play 45 minutes for the Under 21s next Tuesday and then an hour for them when the first-team are playing Burton. The Northampton game is still his comeback target.

"Hector and Jed are also on course for that game. Hector should be back on the grass next week and Jed is recovering well from his operation.

"Jadel did all that was asked of him for 45 minutes against Sheffield United. He won't be involved this weekend, but he should be back for the FA Cup tie.

"We have had to send Bradley Ihionvien for a scan on his leg though. We need to get to the bottom of that problem.”