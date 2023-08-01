​MacAnthony revealed Collins was the player Posh wanted to replace Jack Taylor if he had joined Ipswich Town last January.

The Tractor Boys’ bids for Taylor then were rebuffed, but he made the switch to the Championship club in June.

Collins again became the major Posh target, but MacAnthony wasn’t confident of landing his man.

Archie Collins (blue) battles for the ball against Birmingham City last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"When we made contact with Archie’s agent in January he basically told us to get lost as his player was heading for the Championship,” MacAnthony recalled in his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

"But when I made contact again this summer the agent had gone quiet on the possibility of Archie going up a division. There were complications because he was under 24 and from the Exeter Academy, and a tribunal could have ended up setting the fee.

"We decided to bypass that and make our own offer which Exeter accepted and to be fair they were great to deal with as always.

"I had ‘agent’ Joel Randall on the case as well as he and Archie grew up together at Exeter. I’m hoping for a double whammy with Archie as he is a top player, and he might well inspire Joel who has a tough two years with us for various reasons.”

Posh beat Championship side Rotherham to Collins’ signature.

MacAnthony also expanded on Premier League interest in 18 year-old Posh centre-back Benji Arthur.

MacAnthony explained: “I was at our friendly game at Stamford with Barry Fry when his phone rang and it was a Premier League club.

"We assumed it was about Ronnie Edwards, but it turned out to be about Benji because word had got out about his performances for England Under 18s.