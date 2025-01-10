Posh star Cian Hayes tries to get away from Harrison Armstrong of Everton. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

​Cian Hayes was man-of-the-match for Peterborough United at Everton in the eyes of many fans.

​But he left Goodison Park disappointed with a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the home of a Premier League club.

Hayes, who was again deployed out of position as a left wing-back, said: “We played well and there were positives to take from the game like our workrate and how we competed against a Premier League side.

"But you can never really be happy with any defeat and I was disappointed and frustrated at the end as we did enough to get something from the game.

Cian Hayes hides his frustration with the Posh FA Cup defeat at Everton. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

"We were having our best spell of the game and thinking we had momentum on our side, but we switched off and conceded the first goal and they made it difficult for us after that.

"We approached this game the same as every other one and we need to take the confidence into the league games now.”

Midfielder Archie Collins, who finished the game as captain, also performed impressively at Everton.

He added: “We did enough to get a better result so we are disappointed, but I was proud of the effort we put in and how we stood up to a Premier League team.

"On another day the game goes a different way, but the experience of playing in a great stadium was good and won’t do us any harm.

"Games are coming at a rapid rate in January so we need to carry this form into the league.”