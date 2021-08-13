Why Peterborough United have yet to sign their young Premier League midfield target
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has revealed why the long-sought after young Premier League midfielder has yet to arrive at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:39 am
Posh are expected to sign a player who can add steel to midfield.
Ferguson said: “We have a younger midfielder lined up. It’s just a case of getting him in, probably after his own club get one or two in themselves.”
Posh signed 28 year-old midfielder Ollie Norburn earlier this week and he could make his debut in tomorrow’s Championship clash with Derby County at London Road.