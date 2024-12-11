Goodison Park. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have had to turn down an offer of 5,000 tickets for the third round FA Cup tie at Everton, because the match was moved to a Thursday night in Liverpool.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast as he doubled down on his criticism of the FA.

Posh believe a great day out at an iconic Premier League ground has been ruined because of travel concerns and because working fans and those of school age won’t be able to attend.

"You have to buy tickets in lumps and if you don’t sell them all you still have to pay for them all,” MacAnthony said. I think we were offered 1,700, 2,900 or 5,000 tickets and our chief executive, who makes all these decisions, believes 5,000 is too much of a risk because of the issues with a Thursday night game.

“If it was a Saturday or Sunday game, as it should have been, we’d have asked for 6k-7k. It would have been a great day out over a weekend, but we’ve been screwed by the FA. They screwed lower league clubs over replays and now they’ve screwed us over this. I have no respect for what happened or for the decision on the date they made. We didn’t get a choice. The CEO is enraged on behalf of our fans. The air has been taken out of the balloon.

"It’s horrendous really. The FA just don’t care. The easy decision was to move Liverpool v Accrington to a Friday night. It’s a game just after Christmas and fans would probably have to pay for a hotel as they can’t get back on a train. I’ve been pulling my hair out and I feel powerless. Football should be for the fans. I’m not in charge at the EFL, but I want those in charge to start fighting our corner. We need to do better on this front and on issues like the replays being taken away. It can’t be allowed to happen. I don’t give up easily, but I feel others do.

"I’m gutted for fans. Some fans have talked about boycotts, but we’d get banned and fined and it wouldn’t be fair on those who can still go or the players or the management team. If every club who has been shafted want to get together we might get involved, but what’s the point? We have no power.”

Posh are expected to announce ticket prices and selling details before the end of the week.