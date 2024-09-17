Why Peterborough United got off lightly with a £30 Leyton Orient ticket.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s a £30 ticket which seems excessive, even allowing for London weighting, but it could also have been a lot worse.
Orient split their home matches into pricing categories which reflect the opposition coming to the Gaughan Group Stadium.
Posh are in category B which is actually the cheapest with ticket prices for home fans ranging from £25-£34.
Orient also have a category A price list for games against the likes of Bolton Wanderers which cost away fans £35 a ticket and there is also a category AA price range for the visits of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham when away fans have been/will be charged £37 for the privilege of attending a game in East London.
Home fans can pay as much as £41 for a AA category game which is the most expensive single adult matchday ticket the PT found on a trawl of League One clubs’ price lists.
There is a £40 ticket at Blackpool and several which would set you back £30 or more, including at Bolton, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley who have £35 tickets available.
Incidentally Posh have a £30 matchday price for tickets purchased in person or by telephone from the club’s Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh introduced this price to persuade fans to book online and in advance when generous discounts are available.
There are some reasonable top priced seat tickets at some League One clubs.
Huddersfield Town, a Championship club last season, don’t charge away fans more than £25 and nor do Burton Albion.
Posh members pay £25 for the three biggest stands at the Weston Homes Stadium and early bird purchasers are charged £27. It’s cheaper still to use the London Road End.
Football is a real boom industry though with Mansfield Town selling over 6,000 season tickets following their promotion from League Two last season.
The Stags have made every single League One home game this season an all ticket match as a result.