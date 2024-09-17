Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The matchday ticket price for Peterborough United fans travelling to the re-arranged League One fixture at Leyton Orient next Tuesday (Sept 24, 7.45pm) was an eye-opener for some.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It’s a £30 ticket which seems excessive, even allowing for London weighting, but it could also have been a lot worse.

Orient split their home matches into pricing categories which reflect the opposition coming to the Gaughan Group Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are in category B which is actually the cheapest with ticket prices for home fans ranging from £25-£34.

Leyton Orient FC (Photo by NIGEL FRENCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Orient also have a category A price list for games against the likes of Bolton Wanderers which cost away fans £35 a ticket and there is also a category AA price range for the visits of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham when away fans have been/will be charged £37 for the privilege of attending a game in East London.

Home fans can pay as much as £41 for a AA category game which is the most expensive single adult matchday ticket the PT found on a trawl of League One clubs’ price lists.

There is a £40 ticket at Blackpool and several which would set you back £30 or more, including at Bolton, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley who have £35 tickets available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidentally Posh have a £30 matchday price for tickets purchased in person or by telephone from the club’s Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh introduced this price to persuade fans to book online and in advance when generous discounts are available.

There are some reasonable top priced seat tickets at some League One clubs.

Huddersfield Town, a Championship club last season, don’t charge away fans more than £25 and nor do Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh members pay £25 for the three biggest stands at the Weston Homes Stadium and early bird purchasers are charged £27. It’s cheaper still to use the London Road End.

Football is a real boom industry though with Mansfield Town selling over 6,000 season tickets following their promotion from League Two last season.

The Stags have made every single League One home game this season an all ticket match as a result.