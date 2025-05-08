Why Peterborough United are rooting for Sheffield United or Coventry City to win promotion to the Premier League

Harrison Burrows. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Peterborough United have their fingers crossed for Championship play-off success for either Sheffield United or Coventry City.

Posh will receive a cool million pounds if ‘The Blades’ or ‘The Sky Blues’ reach the Premier League because of clauses inserted into the transfers of Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark from London Road.

Burrows has been a standout performer in his first season with Sheffield United. The 23 year-old appeared in 43 of their 46 regular season Championship fixtures, scoring five goals. He was selected for the Championship team of the season as chosen by EFL experts to follow his trophy-laden final season at Posh.

The Posh Academy graduate was sold to Sheffield United for around £4 million last summer, plus some lucrative add-ons. ‘The Blades’ who finished third in the Championship, are at Bristol City, who finished sixth, for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Thursday (8pm kick off).

Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Coventry, who finished fifth, entertain fourth-place finishers Sunderland in their semi-final first leg on Friday (8pm) and are sweating on the fitness of Mason-Clark who has missed the last five matches because of a foot injury.

It’s been an injury-troubled first season at Coventry for the 25 year-old who has started just 17 Championship games for a club he joined for £4.25 million in January, 2024. He was initially loaned back to Posh until the end of last season.

Mason-Clark has scored five goals and improved rapidly after Frank Lampard replaced Mark Robins as manager.

The second legs of the Championship play-off semi-finals take place on Monday, May 12 at Sheffield United and Tuesday, May 13 at Sunderland (8pm kick offs).