Posh players celebrate their winninh goal against Cambridge last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh won 10, drew one and lost six of their first 17 matches of that campaign to sit fourth in the table.

The current Posh team have also won 10 drawn one and lost six of their first 17 games and are also fourth.

Posh have a better goal difference this time around (+13 compared to +10) having scored four more goals (32-28).

The 2020-21 Posh team were three points off top spot held by Grant McCann’s Hull City and one point behind second-placed Lincoln City after 17 matches. Posh eventually went on to finish second behind Hull.

The current Posh team are a whopping 10 points behind leaders Plymouth and six points behind second-placed Ipswich Town after 17 games.

It’s worth noting that Plymouth were top of League One last season with 36 points from 17 games, but ultimately missed out on the play-offs.

Posh are third in the current form table over the last six League One matches with 13 points behind Plymouth and Ipswich.

Over the last 10 matches Posh are fourth with 19 points behind Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich.

