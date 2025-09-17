Why National League clubs should be queueing up to sign Peterborough United forward

Chris Conn-Clarke after scoring his only goal for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Chris Conn-Clarke would shoot a National League club into the Football League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Conn-Clarke is on the transfer list at Posh, but there have been no firm offers for the 23 year-old.

York City have apparently dropped their interest in a player who scored 22 goals for Altrincham in the 2023-24 National League season before joining Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United remain interested, but have yet to make an offer.

MacAnthony is now trying to get unbeaten Forest Green Rovers interested.

He might have a job on though as Savage this week declared he had ‘no interest’ in the player.

Savage, also speaking on a podcast, ‘Talk of the County’, said: ““We have no interest in that player. Yes, he’s a good player, but the first I knew about the player from Peterborough was on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: "I told their manager Robbie Savage to sign Jacob Wakeling and he ignored me and he’s now scored 4 goals in 3 games for Solihull Moors.

"Maybe he’ll believe me if I tell him Chris Conn-Clarke would be a brilliant signing.

"He’s 12lbs lighter now compared to when he last played at that level so he’d probably get 30 goals now.

"If Chris doesn’t leave then he will have to knuckle down with us and try and get back into the manager’s good books.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are also trying to offload goalkeepers Will Blackmore and Nick Bilokapic as well as midfielder Ryan De Havilland.

And the club are expected to loan out some under 21 players next month, including midfielder Joe Andrews, striker David Kamara and central defender Lucca Mendonca.

All would be expected to go into the National League, although MacAnthony is not averse to sending them to National League North side Peterborough Sports as long as they received regular game time.

On-loan Posh striker Pemi Aderoju bagged an FA Cup hat-trick for Eastbourne in a 4-0 win over Epsom & Ewell at the weekend.

The 21 year-old has also scored 2 National League South goals for Eastbourne who are bottom of the table without a win in 8 games.