Why Kwame Poku chose to leave Peterborough United for QPR

Former Peterborough United star Kwame Poku believes he has joined a club with an exciting future.

It was a surprise to many – including high-ranking officials at Posh – that Poku chose to join Queens Park Rangers rather than their Championship rivals Birmingham City, a club many expect to buy their way into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

But the 23 year-old believes he was made a wise choice. Posh were certainly relieved he stayed in England to generate a higher compensation fee than if he had moved abroad. It’s believed Posh will receive £900k for a player they developed into a top attacking talent in the last four years. There will also be add ons based on future appearances and successes.

Posh signed him from Colchester United for a six-figure fee believed to be between £250k-£300k. The League Two club are expecting a chunk of the £900k Posh are set to receive because of the add ons they inserted when Poku came to London Road.

Poku certainly left with warmer words from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony than striker Ricky-Jade Jones received when he moved to German football with St Pauli earlier this month.

MacAnthony said on social media: "I am delighted Kwame has decided to join a club whereby our football club secured a solid transfer fee and a fantastic sell-on clause to continue to share financially in his success in going to the top. We wish Kwame and his family nothing but the best for the future."

Poku spoke to the QPR media team after the signing formalities were completed. He said: “I feel like the project they're building here excites me and I want to be part of taking QPR to that next level. There are good players here and I think it's exciting times for the club.”

“When I was speaking to the manager he was talking about where he sees me fitting in and where he thinks I can influence the game. That's what really attracted me. Being 23 turning 24, I'm not young anymore so I want to come in and make my mark from the start.”

QPR have a new manager for the 2025-26 season in Frenchman Julien Stéphan.