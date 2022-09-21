Jack Marriott scores for Posh against Spurs Under 21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

If a Posh team liberated from the shackles of a six-game losing streak turn it on against Port Vale in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium then it was a managarial masterstroke to field most of them in a 3-0 win over Spurs Under 21s.

Certainly in terms of confidence and ending negtive momentum Posh boss Grant McCann’s selection was vindicated. Anyway it’s not as though ‘resting’ senior players for cup ties has enhanced League One results. Posh left many regular players out in three previous cup ties this season and lost the subsequent League One game every time.

But if Posh lose for a fifth straight time when points are at stake then last night was a wasted opportunity to get minutes into those who might make a difference in the future. Transfer window signing Ephron Mason-Clark didn’t set foot on the pitch against Spurs so his chances of playing against Vale, and in the matches to follow, are surely remote.

Jonson Clarke-Harris misses a great chance to score for Posh against Spurs Under 21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was literally men against boys last night. Well, mostly as Posh still started their own teenager in Ricky-Jade Jones.

Jones looks set to start again on Saturday. It’s safe to assume the 4-3-3 formation was employed against Spurs because manager Grant McCann intends to use it against Vale.

But it’s a system that doesn’t allow Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott to start together which is risky to say the least. Last night’s goal for Marriott was the first time this season one of the deadly duo had scored when the other had not been on the pitch.

If last night was an audition for a more important game then Jones and Kwame Poku will both play against Vale. They were both impressive against similarly-aged opponents with the former adding to his collection of cup goals. The 19 year-old now has eight in nine starts. Poku has yet to score for Posh, but he was electric down the right flank at times.

Dan Butler of Peterborough United during the game against Sours Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com.

So who plays centrally? Clarke-Harris you would assume. He’s the captain and therefore the team leader, but there’s a strong argument for a more mobile centre forward like Marriott, one who can close the gaps quickly to the wide players, make runs that make passing to him easier, and who can drive big centre-backs to distraction with his movement.

Clarke-Harris has been less effective this season when played on his own up front. Bolton’s cumbersome central defender Ricardo Santos handled him comfortably last weekend. One doubts he would have been so comfortable if faced with Marriott’s superior speed off the mark and trickery.

Marriott has missed chances recently. His poor finish against Fleetwood at London Road probably cost Posh the match, but his finish against Spurs last night was that of a master craftsman.

Marriott replaced Clarke-Harris at the break, presumably a pre-ordained decision, and scored within six minutes. Clarke-Harris missed three scoring opportunities in his 45 minutes, two with his normally trusty left-foot and one with his head.

Personally I’d play them both against Vale and find a formation to suit the two most feared players in the squad, but if only one can play I’d plump for Marriott. I doubt it will happen though.

Dan Butler won’t play against Vale, although it looked like he was physically fine in his 78 minutes of action against Spurs. It was noticable how much more at ease Frankie Kent was with a natural defender to the left of him.

Butler was starting a first-team game for the first time since December 11. His return and the recovery of on-loan Newcastle United left-footed centre-back Kelland Watts will hopefully solve one major Posh problem.

If Posh do play a 4-3-3 formation against Vale where does that leave Joe Ward? Will Ward be vying for the right-back slot with Nathan Thompson? If Ward was going to play on the right of a front three on Saturday he’d surely have spent some time there last night?