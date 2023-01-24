Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have played once since their New Year’s Day home drubbing at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, and that was the first game of manager Darren Ferguson’s fouth spell in charge at Port Vale on January 16.

And while the gap between those fixtures was probably welcome as it gave time for Ferguson to get to know the players he hadn’t managed before, the 13 day break before playing again is more concerning.

Momentum from that win at Vale Park, albeit against a team shorn of their two top scorers, has gone and the Fergie-inspired feelgood factor has dissipated.

Barnsley’s match at Exeter fell victim to the weather today as well so Posh will remain five points adrift of the play-offs before they play Pompey. They could be nine points behind fifth-placed Bolton though (with 3 games in hand) and they could be eighth when only the top six in League One win prizes.

They will at least be fresher than Pompey on Saturday who have made the long haul to Fleetwood for a match on Tuesday night.

Posh could also face future fixture congestion (the long-range forecast for February is not encouraging) although having two games (Burton, away and Charlton, home) to rearrange is not that big a deal right now.

As things stand Posh have nine free Tuesdays – January 31 (transfer deadline day), February 7, 21, 28, March 14, 21, 28, April 25 and May 2. This assumes Posh won’t want to play on the Tuesday before Good Friday.

Posh should arrange as many games as possible for March as Darren Ferguson’s sides are usually strong then!

