Why Darren Ferguson is lucky to have Darragh MacAnthony as his chairman, according to the chairman!

Darren Ferguson (left) and Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is lucky to have Darragh MacAnthony as his chairman.

That’s the view expressed by MacAnthony on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. The respect and admiration between a pair who have masterminded four Posh promotions together remain, but the chairman now wants payback from someone he describes as ‘one the greatest managers League One has ever seen.’

Posh have lost all five competitive matches this season, including four in League One to leave themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

"The manager is lucky he has a chairman who keeps giving him new players,” MacAnthony stated. “But I can’t keep spending. My staff keep thanking me for new players, but they need to thank me by coaching them to win games. The challenge for the manager and his staff is to work harder and win games.

"I’m the best backer of managers. I back them no matter what. My relationship with Darren is great, and we work well together, but I’m getting pelters every week so it’s payback time and we need to start winning games

“Ask the other teams in League One if they wished they could have signed Matt Garbett or Ben Woods. Of course they would.

"I’m sick of hearing about the players we have lost. We’re not the only football club in the world to have lost players. Orient lost 80% of their squad in the summer and they’ve just won a couple of games. I know clubs like Mansfield and Stevenage have smaller budgets than ours as they tried to sign a couple of our players, but couldn’t afford the wages. And yet they have winning football matches every Saturday and Tuesday.

"It’s not as my staff have been given only a sponge and some Fairy Liquid to work with, but results don’t lie. I’m frustrated and I’m exasperated. We need points on the board while we’re rebuilding to remind everyone we are still here, but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot.

“If things aren’t working and the results don’t change the manager needs to try something different, line two up top maybe.”