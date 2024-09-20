Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Surely ​most Peterborough United fans would describe owner Darragh MacAnthony as a force for good at their club.

​The brash Irishman who took control at London Road 18 years ago this month remains an outspoken figure in football.

He’s certainly helped put ‘little old Posh’ on the map with success on the field and the raising of the club’s profile through national media appearances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not all been brilliant, but the good far outweighs the bad in MacAnthony’s tenure.

Barry Fry welcomes new Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony to the club in September 2006.

GOOD

He took a risk by hiring Darren Ferguson as his first Posh boss. Some wondered if a famous football name had been a factor, but four promotions and two Wembley Final triumphs later (albeit in four spells) suggests the best ever Posh chairman gave the club’s most successful ever manager his big break .

BAD

MacAnthony’s other managerial appointments didn’t work out. In particular Mark Cooper and Dave Robertson were dreadful bosses. Posh have also been relegated three times.

GOOD

Some of the greatest player recruitment has taken place on MacAnthony’s watch. George Boyd and Craig Mackail-Smith were among the first signings of the new era and they were followed by many other hits like Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga, Gaby Zakuani and Ronnie Edwards, as well as, more recently, Ephron Mason-Clark and Sammie Szmodics. Not bad for a man who was an expert in the real estate industry when he bought Posh.

BAD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assombalonga cost Posh over a million, but not all big-money signings succeeded. Tyrone Barnett was the first million-pound player in Posh history and he turned out to be a dud. Some of the recruitment ahead of the last Championship season (2021-22) was a bit weird. Joe Tomlinson anyone?

GOOD

Posh have not played in the bottom division of the Football League since the 2007-08 season, a break of 17 years and counting. The longest spell outside the basement division had been seven years (1961-68) before MacAnthony arrived.