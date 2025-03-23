Posh players celebrate a goal for Sam Hughes against Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

There was joy, but also a touch of sadness while watching Peterborough United pick apart League One’s form team at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh were electric in possession and robust at the back as they saw off Charlton Athletic 3-0, a final scoreline that only flattered the visitors. It was the performance of a team capable of winning promotion from League One rather than one that merely lifted them into 15th place in a division where five of the top six are disciples of long-ball, set-piece orientated football.

That’s the real shame of a season that now at least looks like finishing well. When the summaries are written in May there is sure to be regret at what might have been had defensive issues been fixed earlier than January. The attacking talent appears to have been in situ all along. There has been tinkering with positions, but now few teams will look forward to playing against the pace and quality going forward on show yesterday. It’s not something many will have faced all season in an entertainment-free division. Once the finishing improves someone will get a serious beating before the season is over.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 3, CHARLTON 0…

Action from Posh v Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

1) Just seven weeks ago Posh delivered one of their worst displays of the season in losing at Charlton. It was a performance that made relegation look more likely than survival. How things change quickly in football though. A vibrant Posh side ran all over the same opponents yesterday as they played bravely through an aggressive press to make hay in the gaps between a slow midfield and an even slower backline. Even visiting boss Nathan Jones expressed admiration of the Posh attacking play, which to be fair he had mentioned before the game. Malik Mothersille’s conversion to a number 10 position has been a major catalyst for improvement. Joel Randall had a fine campaign in 2023-24, but he could also slow attacks down. There’s never a danger of Mothersille doing that. He’s constantly aggressive with his running and passing. He is now the Posh top scorer in League One games with 11 goals and second in the division’s assist charts with seven. He’s certain to keep improving as he’s only 21.

2) The Posh attacking flair can only properly flourish with a well-organised, strong defence behind them. Posh have conceded just two goals in their last six League One games which includes matches against three of the top six. I wasn’t at first convinced Sam Hughes would cope with the Posh preference with playing out from the back, but he has added comfort in possession to his obvious defensive strengths. His precise pass out from the back to Ricky-Jade Jones started the move for the crucial Posh second goal yesterday. Oscar Wallin was outstanding alongside Hughes, offering vital cover to young right-back James Dornelly who was competing against by far and away Charlton’s most dangerous attacking player.

3) Posh fans must have loved watching their side’s play with the ball, but one of the biggest cheers was reserved for striker Ricky-Jade Jones when he chased down a Charlton attack with great determination for 50 yards and won the ball back in his side’s own half. It typified the Academy graduate’s performance. He’s been criticised by his manager for over-thinking things, but yesterday he played to his strengths of raw pace and aggressive pressing which were accompanied by some powerful runs past toiling opponents. The boost to his confidence will hopefully now lead to goals.

4) Kwame Poku and Cian Hayes are very different players who thrive in the same right-wing position. Poku is classy on the ball and glides effortlessly past defenders before picking the right pass or delivering an accurate cross as seen with the first Posh goal yesterday, while Hayes is all hustle, bustle direct running, fast feet and dribbling skills. It says plenty about the manager’s trust in Hayes that he was sent on for Poku with 35 minutes still to play and the game in the balance, but Posh became more dangerous after the substitution as tiring defensive legs were exposed by the enthusiasm and speed of the replacement. Hayes set up one goal and would have set up two, but for a woeful piece of finishing.

5) Fears Posh would miss key men Hector Kyprianou and Tayo Edun against Charlton were soon dispelled. Mo Susoho was so positive, creative and accurate in central midfield it would be a surprise if Kyprianou returned to the starting line-up next weekend. Young Harley Mills probably won't keep Edun out of the side, but he delivered more evidence he can compete at League One level. He got better as the game wore on and should have won Posh a penalty after one forceful run.

6) Goalkeeper Jed Steer has been a massive part of the Posh improvement and not just because of his coolness under the high ball, his organisational skills and his shot-stopping. I’ve seen midfielders with less vision in possession than the Posh number one. He often started Posh counter attacks with quick throws against Charlton and he would have had a goal assist with a better finish from Mothersille.