Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony said recently he wants certain players to start delivering value-for money performances.
The co-owner didn’t name names, but there are several players who have failed to reach their expected levels and who need to improve quickly to help improve a season that has become both frustrating and disappointing.
And it’s also true to say some players have found decent form this season.
Here are the successes and the disappointments of the Posh season so far.
Let us know which player has most exceeded your expectations and who has been the biggest disappointment.
1. DISAPPOINTMENT: JACK MARRIOTT
Who would have thought we’d reach Christmas with a fully-fit Marriott having started under half of Posh’s League One games? But he hasn’t scored a League One goal since a tap-in in the opening stages of the 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth on September 3. Marriott has been a victim of the 4-3-3 formation, but when he has come on, or indeed when given a rare start like at Ipswich last weekend, he hasn’t impressed despite plenty of effort.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. SUCCESS: JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
Yes, the skipper has limitations, but he's bagged 12 League One goals (11 from open play) and the season isn't halfway through yet. He leads the race for the third tier Golden Boot even though he hasn't scored for three games.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. DISAPPOINTMENT: RONNIE EDWARDS
The gifted one looked better in the Championship than he has in League One. The teenage centre-back been targeted by big, powerful opposition forwards this season and it’s doubtful his transfer value is as high as it was in the summer. He's played well in games and always looks composed and unhurried, but his standards are so high - a multiple player-of-the season winner in the second tier - and he hasn't reached them regularly yet.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. DISAPPOINTMENT: NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced defender was the best Posh player in the early stages of the 2021-22 Championship season before an injury curtailed his campaign in February. He’s looked well off the pace and defensively vulnerable this term, although recently disclosed personal problems can’t have helped. Hopefully he can solve them and get back to his best after the Christmas break.
Photo: Joe Dent