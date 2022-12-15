3. DISAPPOINTMENT: RONNIE EDWARDS

The gifted one looked better in the Championship than he has in League One. The teenage centre-back been targeted by big, powerful opposition forwards this season and it’s doubtful his transfer value is as high as it was in the summer. He's played well in games and always looks composed and unhurried, but his standards are so high - a multiple player-of-the season winner in the second tier - and he hasn't reached them regularly yet.

Photo: Joe Dent