The facts and figures from an unsuccessful season are here...
APPEARANCES(Most, all comps, maximum 50)44 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 40 Harrison Burrows, 40 Joe Ward, 39 Josh Knight, 39 Sammie Szmodics, 38 Ronnie Edwards, 38 Oliver Norburn, 37 Frankie Kent, 35 Jack Taylor, 32 Dai Cornell.
Jonson Clarke-Harris was the only Posh player to make 40 Championship appearances. He made 41 (32 starts, 9 as a sub).
Forward Kai Corbett and defender Emmanuel Fernandez made one appearance.
Million pound summer signing Joel Randall started one Championship match (plus 10 sub apprearances).
GOALS
(Most, total all comps, 47)
12 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 9 Jack Marriott, 7 Sammie Szmodics, 5 Siriki Dembele, 3 Harrison Burrows, 3 Jack Taylor
Bali Mumba scored on his Posh debut in January and didn’t score again.
BIGGEST WIN
5-0 v Blackpool (home, Championship).
BIGGEST DEFEATS
0-4 v Plymouth (home, League Cup), 0-4 Blackburn (away, Championship), 0-4 v Cardiff (away, Championship), 0-4 v Middlesbrough (home, Championship)
MOST WINS IN A ROW2 v Hull (away, Championship) & QPR (home, Championship) & 2 v Blackburn (home, Championship), Barnsley (away, Championship).
MOST DEFEATS IN A ROW
5 v Derby (away, Championship), Fulham (away, Championship), Hull (home, Championship), Man City (home, FA Cup), Huddersfield (away, Championship).
MOST GAMES WITHOUT DEFEAT
4 v Luton (home, Championship), Bristol City (away. Championship), Blackburn (home, Championship), Barnsley (away, Championship).
MOST GAMES WITHOUT A WIN
11 v Cardiff (away, Championship), Preston (home, Championship), Reading (home, Championship), Derby (away, Championship), Fulham (away, Championship), Hull (home, Championship), Man City (home, FA Cup), Huddersfield (away, Championship), Bournemouth (away, Championship), Stoke (home, Championship), Swansea (home, Championship).
BIGGEST ATTENDANCESHome: 13,405 v Man City (FA Cup), 12,870 v Forest (Championship), 12,264 v Barnsley (Championship), 12,199 v Birmingham (Championship), 12,075 v QPR (Championship).
The average Posh attendances at Championship home matches was 10,089, higher than promoted Bournemouth and play-off contenders Luton Town.
Away: 30,251 v Derby (Championship), 28,308 v Forest (Championship), 27,359 v Sheff Utd (Championship), 21,285 v Stoke (Championship), 21,252 v West Brom (Championship), 20,652 v Coventry (Championship).
SMALLEST ATTENDANCES
Home: 4,021 v Plymouth (League Cup), 4,937 v Bristol Rovers (FA Cup), 6,832 v Swansea (Championship), 7,983 v Huddersfield (Championship)
Away: 8,293 v Bournemouth (Championship), 9,038 v Blackburn (Championship), 9,745 v Blackpool (Championship), 10,019 v Luton (Championship).
RED CARDS
1 Hayden Coulson, 1 Joe Ward.
Joe Ward’s red card at Bristol City was the first of his career. Hayden Coulson’s red card at Derby was the first of his career.
MOST CAUTIONS
11 Oliver Norburn, 9 Nathan Thompson, 7 Ronnie Edwards, 7 Frankie Kent, 7 Josh Knight, 6 Dan Butler, 5 Jack Taylor, 4 Harrison Burrows.
Posh finished ninth the Championship fairplay table after collecting 80 yellow cards and two reds. Reading finished top (66, 1) and Blackburn finished bottom (101, 5).