Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) is congratulated by Ronnie Edwards after scoring at Lincoln City earlier this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Who is the best Peterborough United striker striker from the Darragh MacAnthony era?

​It’s been another excellent season for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 07:46 BST

The club captain is on course for his second League One Golden Boot in a row. He’s scored 22 third tier goals this season, three more than any other player in the division.

Clarke-Harris has scored 69 goals for at a rate of one in every two appearances in his three seasons at London Road.

But how does he compare to the rest of the top strikers who have played for Posh in chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s era?

MacAnthony took charge of Posh in late September 2006 and some superb forwards have followed him into London Road.

There have been some duff ones as well, including a couple of expensive buys, but we won’t worry about them here.

​Here is the PT top 10 list of central strikers in the MacAnthony years based on their form and performances for Posh…

Godden struggled to get into a Posh team that contained Ivan Toney, but he started well at the club alongside Jason Cummings and has since become a reliable Championship performer at Coventry City.

1. 10th - MATT GODDEN

Godden struggled to get into a Posh team that contained Ivan Toney, but he started well at the club alongside Jason Cummings and has since become a reliable Championship performer at Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent

Washington went on a glorious run of scoring form under the management of Graham Westley which persuaded QPR to spend £2.5 million on him. Still in the Championship with Rotherham United.

2. 9th - CONNOR WASHINGTON

Washington went on a glorious run of scoring form under the management of Graham Westley which persuaded QPR to spend £2.5 million on him. Still in the Championship with Rotherham United. Photo: Joe Dent

Marriott scored 33 goals in his first Posh season when he took full advantage of the creative skills of an on-song Marcus Maddison. An excellent one-on-one finisher who earned a £4 million move to Derby County. Not so good in his second Posh spell.

3. 8th - JACK MARRIOTT

Marriott scored 33 goals in his first Posh season when he took full advantage of the creative skills of an on-song Marcus Maddison. An excellent one-on-one finisher who earned a £4 million move to Derby County. Not so good in his second Posh spell. Photo: Joe Dent

Taylor was a fleet-footed bag of tricks when arriving at Championship side Posh out of the blue from Belgian football. He was a real crowd-pleaser on the pitch, but a bit of a problem off it as Ipswich Town found out after paying £1.5 million for him.

4. 7th - PAUL TAYLOR

Taylor was a fleet-footed bag of tricks when arriving at Championship side Posh out of the blue from Belgian football. He was a real crowd-pleaser on the pitch, but a bit of a problem off it as Ipswich Town found out after paying £1.5 million for him. Photo: Joe Dent

