​It’s been another excellent season for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The club captain is on course for his second League One Golden Boot in a row. He’s scored 22 third tier goals this season, three more than any other player in the division.

Clarke-Harris has scored 69 goals for at a rate of one in every two appearances in his three seasons at London Road.

But how does he compare to the rest of the top strikers who have played for Posh in chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s era?

MacAnthony took charge of Posh in late September 2006 and some superb forwards have followed him into London Road.

There have been some duff ones as well, including a couple of expensive buys, but we won’t worry about them here.

​Here is the PT top 10 list of central strikers in the MacAnthony years based on their form and performances for Posh…

1 . 10th - MATT GODDEN Godden struggled to get into a Posh team that contained Ivan Toney, but he started well at the club alongside Jason Cummings and has since become a reliable Championship performer at Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . 9th - CONNOR WASHINGTON Washington went on a glorious run of scoring form under the management of Graham Westley which persuaded QPR to spend £2.5 million on him. Still in the Championship with Rotherham United. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . 8th - JACK MARRIOTT Marriott scored 33 goals in his first Posh season when he took full advantage of the creative skills of an on-song Marcus Maddison. An excellent one-on-one finisher who earned a £4 million move to Derby County. Not so good in his second Posh spell. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4 . 7th - PAUL TAYLOR Taylor was a fleet-footed bag of tricks when arriving at Championship side Posh out of the blue from Belgian football. He was a real crowd-pleaser on the pitch, but a bit of a problem off it as Ipswich Town found out after paying £1.5 million for him. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales