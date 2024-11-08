​Peterborough United delivered the biggest win in the history of Football League derby games against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

​Posh won 5-0 with two goals apiece from wing wizards Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku and an own goal from ‘U’s’ full-back Liam Bennett. Posh went on to beat Cambridge 1-0 away from home later in the season for a handsome 6-0 aggregate success.

That was a rare Football League win at the Abbey Stadium, just a third in 17 attempts. Cambridge have also won just three times at London Road in 17 attempts.

Club comparison ahead of the battle for the ‘Kings of Cambridgeshire’ title…

Posh celebrate their goal at Cambridge United last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

*Overall Posh lead the head-to-heads in Football League matches 14-11 with nine draws. Posh have also outscored Cambridge 48-41.

*Posh have won the last six Football League games against Cambridge at London Road by scores of 5-0 (2023), 1-0 (2022), 1-0 (2001), 4-1 (2001), 2-1 (1998) and 1-0 (1997).

*There was a gap of 21 years between Posh v Cambridge fixtures as ‘The U’s’ dropped into non-league football for a time.

*The last time Cambridge won at London Road in a Football League game was 1990 (2-1). They did win an FA Cup tie at Posh in 1994 (2-0).

Former Cambridge United player Trevor Benjamin (blue) in action for Posh.

*The biggest win in this derby for Cambridge arrived in 1989 when they were managed by one Chris Turner who masterminded a 5-1 romp at London Road. Dion Dublin scored a hat-trick for Cambridge with Posh striker Dave Swindlehurst scoring at both ends in the first 10 minutes.

*Cambridge have not finished above Posh in the Football League since the 1998-99 season when ‘The Us’ won promotion from Division Three by finishing second and Posh finished eighth at the same level.

*Cambridge United’s highest Football League finish was fifth in the second tier in 1991-92. Winning promotion would have meant a place in the first Premier League, but unfortunately they lost their semi-final play-off 6-1 on aggregate to Leicester City.

*The best Posh Football League finish was 10th in the second tier in 1992-92, a season when they beat Cambridge 1-0 at home and came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Abbey Stadium. Cambridge were relegated that season.

*Shane Lavery hasn’t played since August, but he is still the leading scorer in League One games for Cambridge United this season with two goals. Posh have five players with more goals that Lavery including central defender Emmanuel Fernandez (3). Kwame Poku (7), Joel Randall (4), Malik Mothersille (4) and Ricky-Jade Jones (4) are the others.

*The most Cambridge United have ever paid for a player is £280k for striker Steve Claridge from Luton Town in 1992. Posh have made six million pound signings in the last 11 years. Mo Eisa (£1.5 million from Bristol City) is the most expensive.

*Cambridge United have sold two players for over £1 million. Dion Dublin went to Manchester United for £1.1 million in 1992 and Trevor Benjamin went to Leicester City for £1.5 million in 2000. Benjamin went on to play, badly, for Posh. Posh sold two players for £3 million last summer, Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United) and Ronnie Edwards (Southampton). The £10 million package that sent Ivan Toney to Brentford is the biggest sale in Posh history.