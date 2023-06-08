News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United are joint third favourites to win next season's League One.

Where SkyBet expect Peterborough United to finish in the 2023/24 League One season, plus predicted finishing positions for Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Oxford United and Cambridge United - picture gallery

Peterborough United are expected to secure another play-off place this coming season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Posh at 9/1, joint third favourites, to win the league.

They have the same odds as Reading and Barnsley with Derby and Bolton leading the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)

5/1

1. Derby County

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

9/1

3. Barnsley

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

9/1

4. Peterborough

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

