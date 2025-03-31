But it has done little damage to their survival hopes with Posh nine points clear of danger with games running out for Burton.
Posh can go a long way to securing safety with victory at Crawley Town tomorrow night.
They face a Crawley side enjoy a resurgence under new manager Scott Lindsey, having won their last two games.
At the other end of the table Reading moved into the play-off places with victory over Posh.
Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.
