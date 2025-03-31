Peterborough United remain nine points clear of danger despite defeat at Reading.Peterborough United remain nine points clear of danger despite defeat at Reading.
Peterborough United remain nine points clear of danger despite defeat at Reading.

Where Peterborough United are now tipped to finish, plus Huddersfield Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient battle for League One's final play-off place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Posh did themselves no favours in defeat at Reading.

But it has done little damage to their survival hopes with Posh nine points clear of danger with games running out for Burton.

Posh can go a long way to securing safety with victory at Crawley Town tomorrow night.

They face a Crawley side enjoy a resurgence under new manager Scott Lindsey, having won their last two games.

At the other end of the table Reading moved into the play-off places with victory over Posh.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.

107pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+31)

2. Wrexham

91pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+33)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

4. Stockport County

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

