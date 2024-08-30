Pat Gavin.

Peterborough United will never have another transfer deadline day like the one they experienced in 1991.

​Deadline day was the third Thursday in March back then and Posh boss Chris Turner decided a team he’d taken charge of just two months earlier needed some help as they battled for promotion from Division Four. He signed six new players which was the most in a single day for an English club at the time.

Posh went on to win promotion. Here’s how the ‘Super Six’ got on.

KEN CHARLERY

Ken Charlery.

£20K from Maidstone.

He only started two games as an ineffective right-winger in 90-91, but, when switched to centre-forward in Division Three the following season, Charlery became ‘King Ken’ helped by scoring twice in a play-off final win at Wembley.

Played 224 times for Posh in three spells and scored 80 goals to become a true club legend.

GARY COOPER £5k from Maidstone.

Gary Cooper.

A superb midfielder with a delightful left-foot. Didn’t play much in the last knockings of the 90-91 campaign, but was brilliant the following season until going AWOL and missing the Wembley Final.

Played well in the old Division One as well, but left under a cloud and joined Birmingham in 1993. Made 114 Posh appearances and scored 14 goals.

PETER COSTELLO

£30k from Rochdale.

Peter Costello

A lively striker who couldn’t break into the side ahead of Charlery so departed for Lincoln after 14 appearances and 3 goals in 18 months at Posh. Spent five years in Hong Kong before playing non-league football in the UK.

PAT GAVIN

£15k from Leicester City.

The former postman broke a Posh record by scoring in his first five matches to help them to a final day promotion, but his form tailed off quickly and after 14 goals in 34 games he moved to Wigan Athletic.

DARREN MORGAN

Loan from Millwall

Battling little midfielder who made 5 Posh appearance including in the vital last-day draw at Chesterfield before returning to Millwall.

CHRIS SWAILES

£10k from Ipswich

A centre-back who never played a single game for Posh! Moved to Boston United the following season, but did eventually play many times for Ipswich.